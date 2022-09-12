Hyderabad: Hostel warden arrested for sexually harassing from 7 minor boys

Representative Image |

On Sunday, a 35-year-old hostel warden in Hyderabad was arrested after over seven students filed a complaint against him alleging inappropriate touch.

According to a report, the Hayathnagar police have registered seven cases against him and charged him with criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police revealed that the accused joined the hostel as a warden a month ago and resided in the same hostel. He often approached students, and forced them to watch pornographic videos on his mobile phone.

They added that the accused used to abuse students who slept alone by touching them and sleeping beside them. In the complaints, the minor boys also mentioned that the warden would also force himself into bathrooms while they were bathing.

According to The Indian Express, the accused was arrested and produced before a lkocal court. The police have also decided to take an initiative to create awareness of good and bad touch and on how to report cases of sexual harassment.

"The students are being sent to a psychologist for counselling to help them tackle the mental agony and the harassment faced by them," the news outlet quoted the police as saying.