Hyderabad hostel warden arrested for sexually abusing students

Hyderabad: A hostel warden in Hyderabad was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting minors at a boys hostel, after seven students complained to the police against him alleging inappropriate touch, said officials Monday.

Rachakonda police on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Murram Krishna, working as a warden in a private boys' hostel at Hayathnagar on the city outskirts. He is accused of sexually abusing students of Class 8 and 9 in the hostel.

A native of West Godavari district, he joined the hostel only a month ago and was in-charge of one complete floor with access to around 150 boys, police said.

“During night time the man visited the dormitory in the hostels and misbehaved with the minors. He also went into the bathrooms and sexually assaulted the boys,” said Rachakonda police.

The children are being sent to a psychologist for counselling to help them to tackle the mental agony and the harassment faced by them, said the police.

On a complaint from a victim the police booked a case and arrested him. On interrogation, he admitted to misbehaving and sexually assaulting more children. The police booked seven cases against him against Krishna under the IPC and the POCSO act. He has been remanded to judicial custody.