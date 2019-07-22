Hyderabad: HCU student found dead under suspicious conditions

Hyderabad: A Ph.D. scholar from Hyderabad Central University was found dead in suspicious conditions here on Monday morning. According to Gachibowli Police, Dipika Mahapatra, 29, was found in an unconscious state by other students from a hostel bathroom of HCU at around 8 am.

"HCU management immediately shifted Dipika to a local hospital in Gachibowli. However, the doctors declared her brought dead," the police informed.

A case has been registered under relevant sections in Gachibowli police station. Dipika was said to have been under medication as she was suffering from Neuro related disease and epilepsy. Further investigations are underway.