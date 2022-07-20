e-Paper Get App

Hyderabad: Police destroys drugs with Rs 2.5 crore

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Image source: Vihar Wikipedia/Twitter

The Cyberabad Police have destroyed drugs worth about Rs 2.5 crore.

A total of 1338.05 kg of ganja (cannabis), 485 ml of weed oil, 11 grams of cocaine, all worth about Rs 2.5 crore were destroyed by incineration at Hyderabad Waste Management Project in Dundigal, police said on Wednesday.

In the last two years, Cyberabad Commissionerate Police have seized close to 5,406 kgs of ganja, 10.86 litres of hashish/weed oil, 141 kgs of alprazolam, 206 grams cocaine, 200 grams of opium, 333 grams of MDMA.

Of this, 1338.05 kgs of Ganja, 485 ml of weed oil and 11 grams of cocaine was seized in eight different police stations limits under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Police said 198.321 kgs of cannabis and 100 ml of weed oil were seized under the limits of Dundigal police station.

Control of the drug menace is one of the top priorities of the Cyberabad police.

R. Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, has formed special teams with law and order police stations in coordination with the Special Operation Team (SOT) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) team.

"Our topmost priority is to look out for drug dealers and consumers, and have built a robust informant network to assist combat the drug problem and registered 4 drug-related cases in the first half of 2022," the DCP said.

Cyberabad police is one of the three police commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad.

IT corridors and some key growth clusters around the city fall under Cyberabad commissionerate.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

