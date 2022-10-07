Hyderabad: Customs dept nabs 2 passengers carrying 24 gold bars worth Rs 1.47 crore, watch video | ANI

The customs department on Friday nabbed two passengers, who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad carrying 24 gold bars of 24 carat purity in their check-in baggage.

The gold bars weighed 2800 gms and are worth Rs 1.47 crore. The passengers attempted to cross Customs Green Channel, intending to evade customs duty, said an official.

The customs duty officers, based on specific inputs, intercepted two male passengers arriving from Dubai in Emirates flight, EK-524.

Based on specific inputs, the Hyderabad customs @hydcus has intercepted two male passengers arriving from Dubai in EK-524, 24 gold bars concealed inside their check-in baggage was seized. Total weight of the gold seized is 2800.00 grams valued at Rs. 1, 47, 28,000/- pic.twitter.com/wHasPyVzjT — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) October 7, 2022