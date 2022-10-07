e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: Customs dept nabs 2 passengers carrying 24 gold bars worth Rs 1.47 crore, watch video | ANI
The customs department on Friday nabbed two passengers, who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad carrying 24 gold bars of 24 carat purity in their check-in baggage.

The gold bars weighed 2800 gms and are worth Rs 1.47 crore. The passengers attempted to cross Customs Green Channel, intending to evade customs duty, said an official.

The customs duty officers, based on specific inputs, intercepted two male passengers arriving from Dubai in Emirates flight, EK-524.

