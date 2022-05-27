e-Paper Get App

Hyderabad: Caught on CCTV, woman repeatedly stabbed on busy street

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

In a horrific incident that was caught on CCTV in the Hafeez Baba Nagar area, Hyderabad, a 48-year-old woman was brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times by a stalker, who happened to be her neighbour, NDTV reported.

The captured video footage the woman shows the woman crossing a busy road when the man carrying a knife, attacks her from behind and stabs her multiple times.

Reportedly, dozens of people were present at the time of the incident but no one interfered.

According to NDTV reports, the woman identified as Syed Noor Bano has been shifted to Owaisi Hospital for treatment. She is a widow with grownup children.

One of the woman's daughters said the man had been harassing and stalking her mother and they had even lodged a police complaint one year ago.

"He used to stalk mummy. We even complained once," the daughter said controlling her tears.

Meanwhile, the police has said that they are on the lookout for the man.

According to the police, there have been previous complaints by the woman againt the attacker which were settled with a compromise agreement.

(with NDTV inputs)

