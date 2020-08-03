Hyderabad among top 20 most surveilled cities globally, top in India

Hyderabad has been ranked 16th among the "Top 20 Most Surveilled Cities globally" according to a report published by a UK-based firm.

According to a tweet by the Director-General of Police of Telangana, M Mahender Reddy, the firm Comparitech conducted a survey of cities, in which Hyderabad with its 3 lakh CCTV cameras being used to keep tab on a city that has a population of a little over 1 crore, figured 16th in the most surveilled cities.

"UK #Comparitech Rept : #HyderabadCity with 3Lakh surveillance cameras ranked 16 among the Top20 #MostSurveilledCities across the world. (*Usage, No.of cameras & Safety). Congratulations to all the stakeholders firstly #TheCommunities for making the city a safer place to live in," the DGP tweeted.