Hyderabad Airport Customs Officers Seize Gold Paste Worth ₹ 1.18 Crore Hidden Inside Passenger's Undergarment (WATCH)

Twitter/CGST & Customs Hyderabad Zone

The customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad seized gold valued at Rs 1.18 crore. The X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Hyderabad GST & Customs Zone announced the seizure of the gold on Sunday.

The gold was recovered from a pair of undergarments. According to the tweet, the Hyderabad customs officers intercepted one passenger arriving from Dubai by Emirates flight EK 528. Upon inspection, the authorities recovered the gold weighing 1.92 kg and valued at Rs 1.18 crore. It was concealed in paste form in underwear.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Based on specific information & concerted action,@hydcus officers intercepted one pax coming from Dubai by Emirates flight EK 528 on 05.08.2023 and on search, gold, weighing 1.92 kg valued at Rs 1.18 Cr, concealed in paste form in underwear was seized. @cbic_india pic.twitter.com/Ho61ac9ShO — CGST & Customs Hyderabad Zone (@cgstcushyd) August 6, 2023

In July, custom officials at Pune Airport seized gold paste and gold chains valued at Rs. 12.35 lakh from a passenger arriving from Singapore. During the search, one of the passengers concealed gold paste in his underwear. Additionally, two gold chains were recovered from the other passenger. The total weight of the seized items was 202 grams.

