 Hyderabad Airport Customs Officers Seize Gold Paste Worth ₹ 1.18 Crore Hidden Inside Passenger's Undergarment (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad Airport Customs Officers Seize Gold Paste Worth ₹ 1.18 Crore Hidden Inside Passenger's Undergarment (WATCH)

Hyderabad Airport Customs Officers Seize Gold Paste Worth ₹ 1.18 Crore Hidden Inside Passenger's Undergarment (WATCH)

The Hyderabad customs officers intercepted one passenger arriving from Dubai by Emirates flight EK 528.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/CGST & Customs Hyderabad Zone

The customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad seized gold valued at Rs 1.18 crore. The X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Hyderabad GST & Customs Zone announced the seizure of the gold on Sunday.

The gold was recovered from a pair of undergarments. According to the tweet, the Hyderabad customs officers intercepted one passenger arriving from Dubai by Emirates flight EK 528. Upon inspection, the authorities recovered the gold weighing 1.92 kg and valued at Rs 1.18 crore. It was concealed in paste form in underwear.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Watch the video below

In July, custom officials at Pune Airport seized gold paste and gold chains valued at Rs. 12.35 lakh from a passenger arriving from Singapore. During the search, one of the passengers concealed gold paste in his underwear. Additionally, two gold chains were recovered from the other passenger. The total weight of the seized items was 202 grams.

Read Also
Thane: Two Women Flee with 4.8 gm Gold Ring From Jewellery Shop in Kalyan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad Airport Customs Officers Seize Gold Paste Worth ₹ 1.18 Crore Hidden Inside Passenger's...

Hyderabad Airport Customs Officers Seize Gold Paste Worth ₹ 1.18 Crore Hidden Inside Passenger's...

West Bengal: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) To Hold Shaurya Jagaran Yatra From Oct 1 to 8

West Bengal: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) To Hold Shaurya Jagaran Yatra From Oct 1 to 8

Over 900 Additional Security Personnel Deployed As Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur

Over 900 Additional Security Personnel Deployed As Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur

NDA Partner Kuki People's Alliance Withdraws Support From Biren Singh Govt Amid Manipur Violence

NDA Partner Kuki People's Alliance Withdraws Support From Biren Singh Govt Amid Manipur Violence

Haryana Violence Update: Banks, ATMs To Reopen In Nuh On Trial Basis From August 7

Haryana Violence Update: Banks, ATMs To Reopen In Nuh On Trial Basis From August 7