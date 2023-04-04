 Hyderabad: Additional Collector, out on evening walk, gets bitten by stray dog; suffers grievous injuries on both legs
Hyderabad: Additional Collector, out on evening walk, gets bitten by stray dog; suffers grievous injuries on both legs

The incident occurred on Saturday night but came to light on Tuesday.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Additional Collector, out on evening walk, gets bitten by stray dog; suffers grievous injuries on both legs | Pixabay

Hyderabad: A top official in Telangana's Siddipet district has become a victim of stray dog menace.

Additional district collector (revenue) Srinivas Reddy was bitten by a dog when he was on evening walk near his house in the collectorate complex housing the quarters of the district collector and other officials on the outskirts of Siddipet town.

Reddy sustained grievous injuries on both the legs

The official sustained grievous injuries on both the legs and was taken to government hospital at Siddipet. He was kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital for observation and was later discharged. The incident occurred on Saturday night but came to light on Tuesday.

Another incident reported earlier at same place

In another incident at the same place, a man and collector's pet dog were injured in an attack by a stray dog. A boy was also injured in another incident of dog bite near the collectorate.

The incidents highlight the growing menace of stray dogs in Siddipet and many other towns in Telangana.

Several incidents of dog bite have been reported from various parts of the state in recent days. After a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad in February, the municipal administration department had announced a series of measures to check the menace but the incidents of dog bites continue to be reported from several districts.

Read Also
Hyderabad: After recent dog attacks in the city, civic authority launches operation to catch strays
