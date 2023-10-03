Hyderabad: 5-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit By Teacher For Not Doing Homework In Ramanthapur

5-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit By Teacher | Twitter

Hyderabad, October 2: A kindergarten student at a private school in Hyderabad died on Monday after a teacher allegedly hit him for not doing his homework. Hemanth, 5, who had collapsed in the school on Saturday, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday.

He was allegedly hit on the head by a teacher with a slate

A student of UKG at a school in Vivek Nagar in Ramanthapur area, he was allegedly hit on the head by a teacher with a slate for not doing his homework.

Read Also MP: Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya Held In Contempt For Defying 2007 Court Order On Teacher Grants

The boy’s parents and other family members staged a protest

The boy’s parents and other family members staged a protest with his body in front of the school on Monday, demanding action against the teacher. Police were investigating.

Read Also Michigan School Student Throws Chair At Teacher In Viral Video, Sparks Outrage Online

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)