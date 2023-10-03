 Hyderabad: 5-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit By Teacher For Not Doing Homework In Ramanthapur
Hyderabad: 5-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit By Teacher For Not Doing Homework In Ramanthapur

Hemanth, 5, who had collapsed in the school on Saturday, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
5-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit By Teacher | Twitter

Hyderabad, October 2: A kindergarten student at a private school in Hyderabad died on Monday after a teacher allegedly hit him for not doing his homework. Hemanth, 5, who had collapsed in the school on Saturday, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday.

He was allegedly hit on the head by a teacher with a slate

A student of UKG at a school in Vivek Nagar in Ramanthapur area, he was allegedly hit on the head by a teacher with a slate for not doing his homework.

The boy’s parents and other family members staged a protest

The boy’s parents and other family members staged a protest with his body in front of the school on Monday, demanding action against the teacher. Police were investigating.

