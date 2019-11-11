Hyderabad: 5 injured after two trains collide at Kacheguda Railway station

Hyderabad: At least five people were injured when two slow-moving trains were involved in a collision at the Kacheguda Railway station here on Monday.
Citing preliminary information, railway sources said the incident involved Lingampalli-Falaknuma Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) local train and another train.
Five-six people were said to have suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to a hospital, the sources said.
