Hyderabad: 4 Held For Looting Man Of ₹7 Lakh In ATM Using Pepper Spray; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Hyderabad: A daring robbery took place at the Punjab National Bank ATM in Himayat Nagar of Hyderabad on July 3. The victim, who was in the process of depositing cash, fell prey to the thieves' cunning tactics. The accused showered pepper spray to immobilise the customer and swiftly fled away with a staggering sum of Rs. 7 lakhs. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the daring robbery attempt.

However, the incident came into light on July 14 when the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force, in collaboration with the Domalguda Police, successfully apprehended four suspects connected to the Punjab National Bank ATM heist. The police swung into action, leading to the recovery of Rs. 3.25 lakhs in cash from the culprits' possession.

Alongside the recovered money, police officials also seized a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, both of which were used in the process of the crime. Additionally, the police managed to recover various materials used during the robbery, further strengthening their case against the accused.

Suspects' Details

The four individuals taken into custody were identified as Thansif Ali (24), Muhammed Sahad (26), Thanseeh Barikkal (23) and Abdul Muhees (23), all hailing from Kerala. The arrest followed thorough investigation and diligence from the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force and the Domalguda Police.

Five Arrested In Delhi ATM Gang Robbery Incident

In a separate incident in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla police station area, a gang carried out an ATM robbery, making away with a huge amount of Rs. 15 lakhs. However, this gang was not like the typical ATM thieves who tamper with cameras or displace machines. Instead, they operated with a distinct approach, disguising themselves while committing the robberies and utilising stolen SUVs with counterfeit number plates.

Swift Police Action

Delhi Police acted swiftly, leading to the apprehension of five members of the notorious gang. Following their arrest, the police managed to recover a significant portion of the stolen money, amounting to Rs. 14.90 lakhs. Alongside the cash recovery, they also seized essential tools of their trade such as 17 number plates from various vehicles, 15 screwdrivers, one toolbox, 10 pliers, one wire cutter and a hammer.

The arrested gang members were identified as Farman (27) from Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Dara (58) from Karawal Nagar, Wasim (32) from Nand Nagri, Imran (25) and Arman (20) from Usmanpur.

