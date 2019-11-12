Hyderabad: 3 arrested for forging AJS's signature for fake SSC certificates

Hyderabad: Two original SSC certificates were seized along with two fake SSC certificates, one CPU with mouse and cables, one computer screen, one colour printer, three stamps of (A.J.S, J.D, AJS), one stamp pad and one green pen from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested persons cheated students by forging the signature of (AJS) Additional Joint Secretary and issued the certificates in return of money.

"On November 11, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team, apprehended three persons Mohd Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suresh Kumar and Mohd Arif, who were preparing fake confirmation certificates of SSC," police said.

The accused have been handed over to concerned SHO for further investigation.