Hyderabad: 21-year-old woman stuck in Kuwait; mother seeks Centre's help for her safe return

Hyderabad: The mother of 21-year-old woman, who was lured into a lucrative job offer in Kuwait and is now stranded in the Gulf country, has urged the Central government to ensure that her daughter returns to India safely.

Safia Begum told ANI here on Monday that her daughter Zakia Mirza left for Kuwait in January this year. She was promised a teaching job at Rs 30,000 per month salary but she was later employed as a housemaid.

"My daughter Zakia Mirza used to work as a teacher in Hyderabad. One day, our neighbour offered her a teaching job in Kuwait. After this, an agent Shareef approached my daughter and promised her Rs 30,000 salary for teaching in Kuwait," she said.

"Zakia believed the agent and left to Kuwait on January 23. When she landed in Kuwait, she was offered a housemaid job instead of a teaching job. Zakia's employers were taking heavy work from her from the first day," Begum said. Begum claimed that her daughter, Mirza, left her employer's residence and is currently residing in the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

"Zakia was fed up working as a housemaid for a few days. Later, she had run from her employers' residence and reached the Indian Embassy there. Since last few months, my daughter has been in the Indian Embassy," she said.

"Zakia spoke to me two months ago and said that she will return to Hyderabad soon. She is still in Kuwait," Begum further alleged the local police station denied any help regarding her daughter's return.

"We have also approached the local police but they are not responding to us. When we approached the agent who sent Zakia, he demanded money to bring her back. I don't have any money. I request the Central government to intervene and ensure my daughter's early return," she said.