Hyderabad: 10 children injured after falling off escalator in Banjara Hills ahead of movie screening

The injured children were immediately rushed to Apollo hospital for check up.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
At least two children were injured after they slipped and fell off a moving escalator in Hyderabad. According to the Telangana government informed that the incident occured at the PVR cineplex in the Banjara Hills when the children came to attend a free screening of the film titled 'Gandhi' that released in 1982.

'Gandhi' screening was one of the program organised by the Telangana government in order to instill a sense of patriotism and understanding the freedom movement of India better.

This also came as a part of the 75th Independence Day celebration. The film is being screened in over 552 theatres for over 22 lakh children.

