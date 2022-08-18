Hyderabad: 10 children injured after falling off escalator in Banjara Hills ahead of movie screening

Representative

At least two children were injured after they slipped and fell off a moving escalator in Hyderabad. According to the Telangana government informed that the incident occured at the PVR cineplex in the Banjara Hills when the children came to attend a free screening of the film titled 'Gandhi' that released in 1982.

The injured children were immediately rushed to Apollo hospital for check up.

'Gandhi' screening was one of the program organised by the Telangana government in order to instill a sense of patriotism and understanding the freedom movement of India better.

This also came as a part of the 75th Independence Day celebration. The film is being screened in over 552 theatres for over 22 lakh children.