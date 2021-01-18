'Hurting Hindu sentiments': BJP's Tathagata Roy files police complaint against actress Saayoni Ghosh over 2015 tweet

"... You have thus committed an offence under Section 295A IPC... Now, be prepared for the consequences," Roy said on Twitter.

Ghosh, however, claimed the meme dates back to February 2015, and was not posted by her, but an act of mischief by someone who hacked her account then.

Notably, the BJP leader had been up-in-arms against the actress, who allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments six years back in a tweet. Several self-proclaimed benefactors of the Hindu cause are also looking to file complaints against Saayoni Ghosh, in Assam, Bengaluru, and elsewhere, over the tweet, judging by Tathagata Roy's statement on the same.

"@sayani06, you have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile, a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand," he added.