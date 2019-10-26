Hungul protection: Wildlife sanctuary tag for Tral

Jammu: The Tral Wildlife Sanctuary will function as a protected wildlife corridor for the endangered Kashmir Stag, also called Hungul, with the Jammu and Kashmir administration issuing a notification in this regard, officials said on Saturday.

The sanctuary, spread over 154.15 sq kms, falls in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir and has come into being by merging Changed, Panyar-Shikargah and Khiram wildlife conservation reserves and few other forest compartments of Awantipora forest division, an official spokesman said.

"The sanctuary will function as a protected wildlife corridor for the Hangul population present down south in Shikargah-Panyer and Khiram conservation reserves with the main population in Dachigam National park in the north.

"The sanctuary will also help in creating a buffer around the Dachigam National Park and Overa-Aru wildlife sanctuary leading to a secure, suitable and viable habitat for the last remnant Hangul population," the spokesman said. —Agencies