Hundreds march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, demand removal of JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar

New Delhi: Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat also joined the march. LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also among the protesters.