Humans must now imagine plight of 'quarantined' animals in zoo

Indore: It may be a favourite spot for teeny boppers and children especially after their exams and for generations, the zoological garden has been a picnic spot... but one virus has changed all that. In the history of mankind, such a severe time has never, probably been witnessed.
Humans, who to their delight, have been witnessing a slice of wildlife at a premium in the form of a ticket, must realise the pain of the animals who have been made to live in artificial holes or enclosures ("quarantined of sorts) and are forced to mend with the conditions. Humans must now understand what it takes for these animals to "entertain" us and how bothersome can humans be if they aren't happy with the beastly instincts of the zoo inmates.
Meanwhile, like all institutions, Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore has for the first time been shut.
In the last 20 days of lockdown, city zoo’s balance sheet has missed out on Rs 40 lakh revenue. Further, with the extension of lockdown, city zoo is likely to lose more revenue which may be to the tune of Rs 1 crore.
It’s not the revenue that matters most, but lives. While our lives are affected and many are even struggling to get basic provision, the situation of animals in city zoo is quite manageable.
Discussing how city zoo is managing through the lockdown and ensuring proper meals for all its specimens, city zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav gives our readers a preview of the zoo during lockdown:
City zoo animals
City zoo currently hosts over 650 animals of 60 species divided into
Animals Species
Birds – 28
Reptiles – 11
Herbivores – 07
Felids – 04
Canids – 04
Mammals/Omnivores – 06
To keep them healthy and powered with proper food source, city requires the following as their minimum inventory for 1 day:
· 300 kg fruit
· 300 kg veggies
· 2 quintal thick bushes
· 40 kg sugarcane
· 10 kg chapatti
· 200 kg non-vegetarian food
· 300 kg dried grass
· 800 kg fresh green grass
Other than this, city zoo requires about 1 lakh litre water every day for animals and garden maintenance.
How is city zoo managing?
“For basic ration, we have already stocked up grains so we are currently managing,” Yadav said. Further, non-vegetarian food is being provided by local slaughter houses as usual.
“We have a contractor, who arranges for the meals, so we are getting help from there as well,” Yadav said. The problem city zoo still faces like most of us is procuring fruits and vegetables.
“We are still able to procure it from nearby villages via contractors, so it is still manageable for us,” Yadav said. For water requirements, city zoo is able to manage with 5 tube wells in city zoo premises.
Achieving target will be tough
City zoo recorded Rs 2 crore revenue for the financial year 2018-19. This year, the target for financial year 2019-20 was Rs 3 crore. “It will be difficult to achieve the target and we will be able to see the effect of lockdown in our balance sheet for fiscal year 2020-21,” Yadav said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)