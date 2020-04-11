Humans must now imagine plight of 'quarantined' animals in zoo

Indore: It may be a favourite spot for teeny boppers and children especially after their exams and for generations, the zoological garden has been a picnic spot... but one virus has changed all that. In the history of mankind, such a severe time has never, probably been witnessed.

Humans, who to their delight, have been witnessing a slice of wildlife at a premium in the form of a ticket, must realise the pain of the animals who have been made to live in artificial holes or enclosures ("quarantined of sorts) and are forced to mend with the conditions. Humans must now understand what it takes for these animals to "entertain" us and how bothersome can humans be if they aren't happy with the beastly instincts of the zoo inmates.

Meanwhile, like all institutions, Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore has for the first time been shut.

In the last 20 days of lockdown, city zoo’s balance sheet has missed out on Rs 40 lakh revenue. Further, with the extension of lockdown, city zoo is likely to lose more revenue which may be to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

It’s not the revenue that matters most, but lives. While our lives are affected and many are even struggling to get basic provision, the situation of animals in city zoo is quite manageable.