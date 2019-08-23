Humanity shamed: Man chopped into pieces by wife, children over pension

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a man was brutally killed by his wife and children over a financial dispute and his body was later chopped into pieces and stored in plastic buckets at his residence here in Malkajgiri. The deceased was identified as Kishan Maruti Suthar, a 70-year-old retired railway employee.

Three persons including deceased's wife Ganga Bai, son Kishan Suthar and daughter Prapulla were arrested as well as tools used for committing the offence were seized by the police.

"Two knives, six plastic bins and two fruits of datura and little quantity of datura fruit mixture which is used for commission of offence were seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunpret Singh said.

According to police, Maruthi Suthar was a railway goods train driver, who took voluntary retirement in 2000 due to his ill health. The deceased has four children, the elder daughter is married and residing with her in-laws while another son left the family about 10 years ago and his whereabouts are not known.