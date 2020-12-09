'Humanitarian grounds': Court allows Delhi Riots accused to attend sister's wedding, grants interim bail

New Delhi: An accused in two cases of recent north east Delhi riots was on Wednesday granted interim bail by a court here on "humanitarian grounds" to attend his sister's wedding.

The judge said the fact that Shubham was the "sole brother" of four sisters and one of them was getting married was weighing heavily on his mind.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted interim bail to him from December 10 to December 12 on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount each in both the cases.

Shubham was arrested in the cases related to the murder of two local persons during the communal violence in Dayalpur area in February.

The court granted the interim relief after his counsel gave an undertaking that the accused would not seek extension of his interim bail on any ground whatsoever and would surrender before the jail authorities on December 12.

"The fact that applicant (Shubham) is the 'sole brother' of four sisters and one of his sisters is getting married is weighing heavily on my mind. The counsel for the applicant has undertaken that the applicant shall not seek extension of interim bail on any ground whatsoever and he shall duly surrender before the jail authorities after availing the interim bail.

"As such, purely on humanitarian grounds, the applicant is admitted to interim bail in the matter from December 10, 2020 to December 12,2020." the judge said in his order.

During the hearing, Shubham's counsel had sought interim bail for four days on account of his sister's marriage on December 11.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea saying Shubham was an accused in cases involving commission of heinous offences and he was not entitled to interim bail.

The public prosecutor further said the accused be accorded "custody parole" for six hours on the date of the marriage.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.