Humanitarian assistance to Ukraine was discussed between India and United States: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war said that Ukraine situation is something that worries everyone. Speaking at a press conference, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar said that India has provided 90 tons of relief material in March to Ukraine and the focus right now is more on the supply of medicines.

Jaishankar, who held a series of high-level meetings during his visit to the United States, said that a lot of time went into discussions on the Ukraine crisis. He said India provided its perspective clearly and "the two countries discussed energy crisis, food security and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv" amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar took part in the fourth 2+2 Dialogue between the two countries. He also held talks with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was also present at the press conference.

"Obviously a lot of our time went to discussions on Ukraine, there was discussion on US perspectives, their analysis, their sense, what they think is likely to happen. The conflict (Russia-Ukraine) and diplomacy involved in it - peace talks, progress etc were one set of issues that came up," Jaishankar said further.

Humanitarian situation (in Ukraine) - what are different countries doing, we spoke about that. We gave 90 tons of relief material in the month of March. But right now the focus is more on supply of medicines to Ukraine: EAM Dr S Jaishankar in Washington, DC

There was interest, completely understandably, on some developments in Indian subcontinent. The main difficulties in Sri Lanka, the big changes in Pakistan, there was a little bit of discussion on what all has recently happened in Nepal, Myanmar: EAM Jaishankar in Washington, DC

He further said, "We discussed the energy situation, at some length we discussed food security of all countries -- what could be done? Humanitarian situation, what are different countries doing, we spoke about that. We gave 90 tons of relief material in the month of March. But right now the focus is more on supply of medicines to Ukraine."

During the joint press conference after the 2+2 ministerial meeting, Jaishankar also responded to questions about criticism of India's purchase of Russian oil.

"If you're looking at (India's)energy purchases from Russia, I'd suggest your attention should be on Europe. We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon," he had said.

He had said India has made a number of statements that articulate its position on the Ukraine conflict.

"Briefly, what that position states is that we are against the conflict, we are for dialogue and diplomacy, we are for urgent cessation of violence and we are prepared to contribute to these objectives in whatever ways."

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:12 PM IST