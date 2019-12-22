'Hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge': Varun Gover's anti-NRC anthem goes viral

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian religious minorities fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan hasn't had smooth sailing. The country has been rocked by the anti-CAA protests, which also led to arson and detention of journalists in some places.

Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were some of the prominent industry names speaking against the Act.

Now, Standup comedian and poet Varun Grover has penned down an "anti-NRC anthem"- Kagaz nahi dikahayenge. (We won't show our papers)

The NRC (National Register of Citizens) has become quite the topic of debate in the country. The opposition claims that NRC along with the CAA, is unjust on the Muslims in India, and also on those with incomplete or inaccurate documents. Mostly the poor will be rendered homeless, alleges the opposition.

Grover's "anti-NRC anthem" has become viral on the Internet. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called it one of the most powerful anthems of the protests.