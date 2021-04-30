'Huge void in the media world': PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief over journalist Rohit Sardana's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled demise of journalist Rohit Sardana and said his untimely demise has left a "huge void in the media world".

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled Sardana as a person who was full of energy, passionate about India's progress, and a kind hearted soul.

"Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India's progress, and a kind-hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.