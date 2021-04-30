'Huge void in the media world': PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief over journalist Rohit Sardana's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled demise of journalist Rohit Sardana and said his untimely demise has left a "huge void in the media world".
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled Sardana as a person who was full of energy, passionate about India's progress, and a kind hearted soul.
"Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India's progress, and a kind-hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to offer condolences.
He wrote: "Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers."
Sardana had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 after undergoing a CT Scan.
"I had got a test done a week ago after showing symptoms. The RTPCR showed a negative result but the CT scan confirmed COVID. Condition is better than before. Take care of yourself and your family members," he had tweeted.