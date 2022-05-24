Hubli road accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Hubli, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the mishap in Hubli. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," read another tweet.

Meanwhile, as many as seven people were killed and 26 were injured in the collision.

The injured are being treated in KIMS hospital in Hubli. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.

According to the police, the passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bangalore when it collided with a lorry going towards Dharwad at midnight between 12:30 am to 1 am when the bus driver was trying to overtake a tractor.

FIR has been registered in the incident.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:34 PM IST