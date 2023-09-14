HSRIC Initiates Research Projects With IITs, IISc To Develop New ‘Make In India’ Technologies For Railways

Indian Railways | Representational photo

The High Speed Rail Innovation Centre (HSRIC) under the aegis of National High speed Rail corporation, has undertaken several collaborative research projects with various IITs and IISc for development of indigenous solutions for Railway domain especially High- Speed Railway.

The 6th Advisory Council meeting of HSRIC held on Thursday in Delhi under the leadership of Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director along with NHSRCL Directors and senior officers, President, Railway Technical Research Institute (Japan), faculty from The University of Tokyo, Directors from IIT Delhi, IIT Mumbai, IIT Kanpur, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Tirupati, IIT Kharagpur, to reviewed the ongoing projects.

A major milestone

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director, NHSRCL said, “The indigenous development of simultaneous software for design and the validation of traction and power supply in collaboration with IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, and IIT Delhi, is a major milestone in the direction of ‘Make in India’ as currently, we are dependent on foreign software.

Ongoing projects are related to Civil Engineering domain like Design of Reinforced Earth Structures for HSR and Railway applications, Detailed study on CAM for High Speed Railway track, Optimization of High speed Railway Viaduct design and Electrical domain like simulation modelling for Power Supply and OHE designs etc.

Apart from development, several Technical papers have been published in the field of Traction Power Supply System and Dynamic Interaction of Pantograph and Catenary under the aegis of HSRIC by IITD and IISc &IITB teams in Conferences of Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and in Proceedings of Vibration Engineering and Technology of Machinery Conference (VETOMAC) in the year 2022-2023.

