HRD Ministry's NIRF Rankings 2020: Top 10 Management institutions in India

IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions in the country in the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

The top 10 higher education institutions in the country included seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

As per the annual rankings, the top three universities are IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

"These rankings act as a guide to students for selection of universities based on a set criteria and helps universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement. This exercise has also created a habit of organising data by the institutions and most of all these institutions attempt themselves to become more competitive," said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters -- Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

Meanwhile, here are the top 10 Management institutions in India:

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

4. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

7. Indian Institute of Management Indore

8. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

9. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

10. Management Development Institute

