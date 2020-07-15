HRD Ministry launches 'world's most affordable' probe-free COVID-19 test kit

As per a PIB press note, the Corosure kit has been developed indigenously and has received ICMR approval with the highest score and has also become DCGI approved with a very high sensitivity and specificity.

Speaking at the launch, Pokhriyal lauded the work done by the IIT Delhi researchers and those involved in the development and manufacture of the kit. The probe-free diagnostic kit has been manufactured by the Delhi NCR-based Newtech Medical Devices.

It will now be available for use by the authorised testing labs and will significantly bring down the cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR testing. The base price of the RT-PCR assay is Rs 399, he said. Even after adding the RNA isolation and laboratory charges, the cost per test will be considerably cheaper compared to currently available kits in the market, the Minister noted.

IIT Delhi has incidentally given license to 10 companies to manufacture COVID-19 diagnostic kits using the technology developed by its researchers.