HP assembly polls: Congress promises 1 lakh govt jobs, 30 units of free power in the party manifesto

Shimla: The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The party has promised one lakh government jobs, implementation of the old pension scheme, 30 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

Others present at the party's poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

Focus on the youth and govt employees

The Congress has promised that all arrears due to the government employees would be given and contract employees would be regularised within two years.

While focusing on the youth, the Congress has announced setting up of a Youth Commission to look into all issues of education and employment generation and a Recruitment Board to ensure that all posts are filled up within six months of the advertisement.

The other highlights include setting up of an Anti Drug Abuse Enforcement Authority headed by a sitting high court judge to combat the problem on drug menace and Rs 1,500 per month to all women between 18 to 60 years.

Congress slams BJP

Party's poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago. "This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," he added.

The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.