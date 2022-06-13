Howrah violence: Police prepared to take strict action against ‘trouble mongers’, says ADG

ADG (law and order) Jawed Samim | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Amidst fresh incidents of violence, ADG (law and order) Jawed Shamim on Monday said over 200 people have been arrested for creating tension in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Shamim said that no one will be ‘spared’ whoever is involved in the violence.

“At least 42 cases have been filed in connection with the violence and for damaging public property. Whoever is involved (covertly or directly) will be dealt with seriousness and will be booked under the severe section of law. The trouble mongers won’t be spared,” said Shamim.

The ADG (law and order) also urged people to inform police whenever they get to see any violence.

“The police are keeping strict vigil at delicate areas and are also taking strict actions. 29 people have been arrested in Nadia’s Bethuadahari, 25 in Nadia’s Nakashipara and CrPc 144 has been imposed in several places where violence was seen,” further mentioned Shamim.

However, incidents of sporadic violence were seen even on Monday despite the appeal from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not creating ‘unnecessary’ tension in the state last Friday.

On Monday, rail blockade was done in Kazipara near Sealdah and stones were pelted at Nakashipara in Nadia leading to damage of several public and private properties.

Pelting of stones and hurling of bombs were seen in Shaktipur and Beldanga in Murshidabad district and police had to resort to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas to disperse the mob.

It can be noted that this was the fourth consecutive day that sporadic incidents of violence were seen across the state over the remark on Prophet Muhammad by two suspended BJP leaders.

On the other hand, in Panchla market in Howrah district where the violence took place on both Friday and Saturday, under the strict vigil of police a few shops started opening on Monday. But in Dhulagarh, also in Howrah district, people remained at home and no shops were open.

Meanwhile, Kolkata police sent notice to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and asked her to be present on June 20.