Howrah violence: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari stopped at Tamluk by police

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari will be moving Calcutta High Court over the alleged ‘mismanagement’ of the state administration to curb the violence in the state.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on one side requesting the protestors not to get into violence on the other side the police is failing to curb the violence that is happening in parts of the state. Both BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and I will move the Calcutta High Court over the mismanagement of the administration,” said Adhikari.

It can be noted that earlier today, while Adhikari he was about to visit Howrah where the BJP party office was vandalized on Friday, he was detained for over two hours in Tamluk by police and after he assured to Chief Secretary that he won’t enter Howrah he was allowed to reach Kolkata.

Adhikari, who was seen getting into a brawl with the police, had also written a letter to the Chief Secretary initially asking him to permit him to visit Howrah.

“I am amused that the police are refraining the Leader of Opposition. LoP holds a very high post. I was about to take lunch in Kolaghat and I wonder why @WBPolice DGP @mmalaviya1 is using the Police personnel to obstruct @BJP4Bengal leadership when the need of the hour is to deploy them across WB where rioters are having a free run destroying & looting public & private properties,” said Adhikari.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya taking to Twitter said, “After putting BJP WB President Sukanta Majumdar under detention, Mamata Banerjee is now ensuring that LoP Suvendu Adhikari is not able to visit Howrah, where BJP offices have been gutted. Her entire focus is on the opposition, not on rampaging “Dudhel Gais”, as she calls them.”