Howrah Stone-Pelting: West Bengal promises identify perpetrators, says transgression won't be tolerated

Howrah as a district a red zone and has the second-most cases in West Bengal after Kolkata. The state, as of Tuesday evening, has 522 active cases, and 22 people have so far died due to the virus. 39 people have died from co-morbidity issues. 28 new cases have been recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to an official update, eight out of the 22 districts in Bengal are free from the novel coronavirus.

Across India, the total number of cases recorded thus far stands at 29974, while 937 people have died. As per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7026 people have been 'cured' and discharged.