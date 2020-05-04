Howrah Rally fiasco: Mamata Banerjee govt, Bengal police slammed for breaking social distancing norms

Flouting lockdown guidelines and social distancing norms, police along with local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders organised a rally in Tikiapra area as part of 'Howrah Operation Covid Zero' which has been initiated to convert Howrah into a green zone.
During the course of the rally the locals showered flower petals on the policemen and politicians. Ironically, one police officer was seen asking the locals to avoid gatherings in the days ahead to ensure the defeat of COVID-19.
After the video of the rally went viral on social media, netizens slammed the state government for violating social distancing norms.
One user said, "What a Shame!! Police is indulging in breaking of Lockdown. Those who Kicked Back Of Police, today some boot lickers arranged this rally in Tikiapara to acknowledge the people of West Bengal How Government Friendly Community they are. Please stop this." While another user said, "Thank you Mamata di for making it easy for BJP in Bengal. Your hypocrisy,sycophancy & foolishness ll cost you Bengal & you cant do anything abt it."
On April 28, a mob attacked several policemen who were enforcing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Tikiapara in Howrah district. The incident took place in the evening when a police patrol reached Tikiapara area after receiving inputs that a large number of people were jostling in a local market, violating the lockdown and social distancing norms.'
