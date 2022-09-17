Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi coach derailed, no casualties

Twitter/ Anil Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: A coach of the Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express (train 12073) derailed at the level crossing near Bhadrak station yard after hitting a bull on Saturday evening, a railway official said. However, no one was injured.

The guard-cum-luggage van got derailed in the incident.

With all the passenger coaches still on line and the affected coach being an SLR (Sitting cum Luggage Rake) one, all the passengers are safe, the official said.

Soon after receiving information, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road, along with other officials, rushed to the spot for the restoration work, which was soon completed.