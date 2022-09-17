e-Paper Get App
Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi coach derailed, no casualties

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
Twitter/ Anil Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: A coach of the Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express (train 12073) derailed at the level crossing near Bhadrak station yard after hitting a bull on Saturday evening, a railway official said. However, no one was injured.

With all the passenger coaches still on line and the affected coach being an SLR (Sitting cum Luggage Rake) one, all the passengers are safe, the official said.

Soon after receiving information, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road, along with other officials, rushed to the spot for the restoration work, which was soon completed.

