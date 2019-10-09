Howdy? Henley Passport Index 2019 downgrades Indian passport's ranking

The Indian passport's ranking has seen a drop to end at 82 in the latest global passport Index released by Henley & Partners.

Compiled by residence and citizenship-planning company Henley & Partners, the Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the firm’s research department. The Henley Passport Index measures the strength of all the passports around the world, based on how many destinations can be accessed by the passport-holders of a specific country, without pre-departure visa application.

The global passport Index was released by Henley & Partners on October 1, 2019. But this is not for the first time India's Indian passport's ranking has seen a drop, according to Boomlive.com, India’s ranking in the index saw a sharp drop between 2015 and 2017 (falling from 76 in 2014 to 88 in 2015). It rose to the position of 81 in 2018, while dropping a position in 2019 report, to 82nd position.

This was despite an increase in the number of destinations accessible to Indian passport holders without pre-departure visa. While the score in 2014 was at 51, it rose to 59 in 2019.Since 2010, the Indian passport has considerably dropped in rank. In 2013, it hit the rank of 74, which was the highest position held in the past decade, reported Boomlive.com.

Meanwhile, with visa-free/visa-on-arrival scores of 188, Finland, Germany and South Korea remain in second place. Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg are in third place, with citizens of these countries now able to access 187 destinations without requiring a visa in advance. With scores of 184, the U.K. and U.S. remain in joint sixth place, the lowest position either country has held since 2010 and a significant drop from their first-place ranking in 2014.