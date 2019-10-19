How you can use Whatsapp Web on your computer, laptop and tablet

Does working on a laptop or computer makes you inactive on WhatsApp? Are you still restricted to using WhatsApp on your phone?

It’s time you update your WhatsApp life, now you can use WhatsApp on your computer, laptop and even tablets. You can use WhatsApp on devices other than your phone through two options: WhatsApp Web, a browser-based version of WhatsApp, and WhatsApp Desktop, a downloadable app.

Here are the steps to access WhatsApp in a web browser:

Open your PC, laptop or tablet browser and head to web.whatsapp.com

On an Android phone open WhatsApp, tap the three dots at the top right and choose WhatsApp web.

On an iPhone start WhatsApp, tap the settings icon at the bottom left and choose WhatsApp web/desktop.

You'll be prompted to use your smartphone's camera to scan the QR code visible in your computer's web browser.

Then point your phone camera at the computer screen to scan the code.

Whatsapp web will automatically launch in the browser and will remain active until you log out either from your computer or your phone.

You can select this option on your phone by returning to the WhatsApp Web menu and choose to log out from all devices.

For logging out from your PC you can do it by tapping the three dots icon at the top of the conversation thread, then choose Log out.

Here are the steps to download the WhatsApp app on a desktop, laptop and/or tablet:

Install the WhatsApp web desktop application, available for PC or Mac from whatapp.com/download.

Click the green download button to install the WhatsApp application on your computer.

Then find that file in your downloads folder and double-click it to install.

On a Windows computer, you should follow the steps in the installer' and on a Mac simply drag the WhatsApp icon to your applications folder.

Start the WhatsApp desktop application and the process is the same as above.

The app will keep you logged into WhatsApp until you choose to log out.

Note: Whatsapp can only be installed on your computer if your operating system is Windows 8 (or newer) or Mac OSX 10.9 (or newer).