'How will the country progress if our students are not safe inside the university?': CM Kejriwal expresses shock over JNU violence

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed shock over the violence in JNU, where masked men on Sunday barged into the campus and beat up students and teachers.
"I am shocked to know about violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside the university?" Kejriwal tweeted.
Several students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were badly injured in clashes involving ABVP and Left students on the varsity campus on Sunday evening. Outsiders were also reportedly involved.
Visuals from the spot showed a profusely bleeding Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod. She was taken to a nearby hospital.
General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured, and some teachers had also been allegedly assaulted.
