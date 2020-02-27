Earlier the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the application status for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination. Now, the SSC has released admit card for most of the regions.

The regions include- the Eastern region, North Eastern region, Western Region (Mumbai), Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, North Western Region and Northern Region.

Candidates must note that the admit cards have been released for only those candidates whose application has been accepted by the commission on https://sscer.org/.

However, candidates' whose application has been rejected, won't be allowed to appear for the recruitment exam which is to be held from March 3 to March 9, 2020.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination is being conducted to fill up various Group C and Group D posts of the government's ministries or departments or organisations.

How to download SSC CGL Tier 1 2019-20 admit card:

1. Visit http://www.sscwr.net/notice_detail.php?noticeID=1072

2. Click on CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD

3. Enter your details such as Roll No and Date of Birth.

4. Download admit card or check status