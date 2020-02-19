The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status for the Combined Graudate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination.

The admit cards will be released for candidates whose application has been accepted by the commission on https://sscer.org/ .

However, if the application has been rejected, the candidates won't be allowed to appear for the recruitment exam which is to be held in March.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graudate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination 2019-20 will be take place from from March 2 to 11, 2020.

How to check SSC CGL Tier 1 application status 2019-20:

1. Go to https://sscer.org/

2. Click on KNOW YOUR STATUS - COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION (TIER - I), 2019 and you will be redirected to http://117.247.71.209/cgl2019kyr/KYR/kyr.php

3. Enter your credentials which includes your Roll No/ Registeration ID, Name and Date of Birth.

4. The status of whether you have been accepted or rejected will appear on the screen.