How to check Karnataka 1st PUC results 2020 online on result.bspucpa.com

The results of Karnataka's pre-university course (PUC) first year has been declared today (Tuesday, May 5). S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, had said that the results will not be displayed in the colleges, owing to the safety measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in Indian Express, over 6.53 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh are from the Arts faculty, 2.48 lakh are from Commerce, and 2.04 lakh are from Science.

The pre-university course (PUC) first year students can check their results online on result.bspucpa.com.

After visiting the website, put in your details like Register Number (exactly as in your admission ticket) and Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YYYY format). Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. You may download the marksheet and take prints of it for future use.

The department also said that apart from checking your results online, you can also check your results via email or SMS apart, reported the Financial Express.

Students who clear the pre-university course (PUC) first year exam will be promoted to the second year. The new college session for the promoted students which usually starts in July, is likely to begin from September due to the pandemic.