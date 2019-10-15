How to cancel train ticket online on IRCTC website: Step-by-step guide

Booked a railway and now you want to cancel it? Don't worry as the tickets can be cancelled and the refund amount can be availed through the official web portal of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, enables railway ticket holders to cancel their reservations electronically. Using this service, individuals holding the Indian Railways' Passenger Reservation System (PRS) ticket - purchased from the Railways reservation counter - can cancel their reservation online through the IRCTC's bookings portal, www.irctc.co.in.

Steps for cancelling ticket:

1. Enter PNR Number, train number along with captcha.

2. Select the checkbox to confirm that rules and procedure are read.

3. After clicking on the submit button, an OTP will be sent on the mobile number given at the time of booking. Enter the received OTP and click submit.

4. After the OTP is validated, PNR details will be displayed on the screen.

5. After verifying the details, click on 'cancel ticket' for a full cancellation. Refund amount due will be displayed on the screen.

6. An SMS will be sent with PNR and refund details.

7. Sample format: 'Your PNR xxxxxxxxxx has been cancelled. Collect refund amt xxxxx from journey commencing station or nearby satellite PRS locations. Ref. terms & conditions'

8. For tickets cancelled (including return journey tickets) before 24 hours of scheduled train departure time

Refund of fare as permissible can be collected on submission of original PRS counter ticket, from any PRS counters of Indian Railways up to four hours before the scheduled departure time of the train in case of confirmed tickets and up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure time of train in case of RAC/waitlisted tickets.

Cancellation of e-tickets before chart preparation of the train:

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hrs before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges shall be deducted at

Rs 240 for AC first class/executive class

Rs 200 for AC 2 tier/first class

Rs 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy

Rs 120 for sleeper class