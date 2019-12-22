How to apply for Aadhaar card without ID, address proof

The UIDAI, in a circular dated November 27, states, "In view of the problems being faced by the residents due to non-availability of the standard format for getting the certificates from various functionaries such as MP or MLA or Gazetted officer or Tehsildar or Head of Educational Institution or Councillor or Head of Orphanage or Head of Village Panchayat, it has been decided to introduce Standard certificate namely Certificate for Aadhaar Enrolment/Update in schedule II of Regulation 10(2) for Aadhaar enrolment and Update (Annexure I & II enclosed). The validity of this certificate is only three months from the date of issue."

According to the UIDAI's Aadhaar enrolment form, if you don't have your ID and address proof, you can apply for your Aadhaar card through Head of Family (HoF) or an Introducer.

Head of Family (HoF):

"Yes, even if someone in a family does not have required documents, the resident can still enrol if his/her name exists in family entitlement document. In this case the Head of Family in entitlement document needs to be Enroled first with valid PoI & PoA document and then other family members can enrol based on EID/Aadhaar number of head of family. UIDAI accepts 8 document types as Proof of Relationship (PoR)," says UIDAI website.

An Introducer:

Introducers are individuals (for example, Registrar’s employees, elected local body members, members of local administrative bodies, postmen, influencers such as teachers, health workers & doctors, Aanganwadi / ASHA workers, representative of local NGO’s etc.) identified by a Registrar and registered in UIDAI’s CIDR as “Introducers”. In certain cases, the UIDAI Regional Office may itself take the initiative to identify a pool of Introducers for the convenience of the Registrars.

Steps to apply for Aadhaar card without documents:

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre in your area

Step 2: Fill the Aadhaar Enrolment/Correction Form mentioning all details correctly

Step 3: Get the form authenticated by an introducer who is identified and notified by the Registrar or Step 4: Aadhaar regional offices

Step 5: Submit the form to the Aadhaar executive

Step 6: Provide your biometric data such as fingerprint, iris scan and photograph

Step 7: An acknowledgement slip is generated containing the enrolment number which can be used to check Aadhaar card status

Step 8: Your Aadhaar card will be sent through post to the address mentioned in the Aadhaar card within 90 days of Aadhaar enrolment