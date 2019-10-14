How to add a 'mobile signature' to your Gmail account

Tired of signing every email you write? It can become tedious if your job needs you to write a little too many emails during the day. Although, technology almost always has a way out of tedious tasks.

Gmail has a feature that automatically signs every email you write, and you don’t have to worry about forgetting to sign off an important email. It lets you add a signature to your account on your web browser, and a different one, a "mobile signature" from your phone as well.

Here, we have put down the steps to add a mobile signature on your device:

Step 1- Open Gmail. Go to the Gmail website and log in if necessary.

Step 2- Tap on the ‘Folders’ menu. When you first log in, you will most likely be taken to your inbox. From there, access your menu of folders.

Step 3- Select the ‘Settings’ icon. A preferences menu will open that will have the options of ‘Mobile Signature’.

Step 4- Turn on the ‘Mobile Signature’ option by selecting the "On" button. This button will be to the right of Mobile Signature.

Select the button again to turn ‘Off’ the mobile signature, and remove an existing mobile signature.

Step 5- Type in your signature. Tap the textbox and enter your mobile signature.

Keep in mind that instead of your regular Gmail signature on desktop, your mobile signature will be used every time you use that device.

Step 6- Tap the blue ‘Apply’ button in the top right corner. This will save your mobile signature.

If you do not click ‘Apply’ and instead click ‘Menu’, your signature will not be saved.