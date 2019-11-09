How PM Modi subtly trolled Imran Khan at Kartarpur inauguration

Imran Khan's threat of going nuclear is "brinkmanship, not statesmanship", India has said. In its right to reply, New Delhi gave a sharp rebuttal to the Pakistan prime minister's attempt to "sharpen differences and stir up hatred" at the 74th UN General Assembly on Friday.

Citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate, said Vidisha Maitra, the first secretary of the ministry of external affairs.

The official said Pakistan's reaction over the removal of J&K's special status under Article 370 depicts that "those who thrive on conflict never welcome the ray of peace".

She said, "Every word spoken from the podium of this august Assembly, it is believed, carries the weight of history."She said, "Unfortunately, what we heard today was a callous portrayal of the world in binary terms.

Us vs Them; Rich vs Poor; North vs South; Developed Vs Developing; Muslims vs Others."Maitra said Pakistan's "newfound fascination for preaching human rights is akin to trophy hunting of mountain goat markhor".

Markhor, a threatened species, is the national animal of Pakistan. Calling the Pakistani PM by his full name, Imran Khan Niazi, India reminded him of the "genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971 and the role played by Lt Gen AAK Niazi".