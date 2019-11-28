How peripatetic Narendra Modi cuts down on travel time when going abroad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established tough norms for himself and follows a protocol in which he has stopped the practice of booking a hotel during technical halts in the course of foreign visits for refueling of aircraft and stays at airport terminals, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Shah, who was replying to the debate on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, said that Modi "has started the practice of taking less than 20 per cent staff" during his visits abroad.

"Earlier when prime ministers went abroad, a hotel was booked for an overnight stay during technical halts to get fuel. Narendra Modi has till today not booked a hotel during a technical halt. He stays at the airport, takes bath there and proceeds further after refuelling is done. There was an arrangement of separate vehicles for the accompanying staff. He conveyed that four to five people should go in a car or a bus which should be arranged," Shah said.