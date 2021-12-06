How long will you keep the opposition out in a democracy? LoP Mallikarjun Kharge amid row over suspension of MPs

Amid row over the suspension of 12 opposition parties' MPs in the ongoing Winter Session in Parliament, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the chairman didn't want to take the suspension back.

Notably, today, amid ruckus from the Opposition seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House, the Rajya Sabha witnessed five back to back adjournments as they refused to participate in the short discussion on inflation.

Kharge said that the functioning of the House is in his hands. "We are ready to cooperate but he should accept our conditions," he added.

"We said that it is up to him (Chairman) if he wants to harass us," the LoP said.

"We can only urge him once again to re-think his decision (suspension of MPs) and facilitate smooth conduct of the House." he said.

"RS kept getting adjourned, all parties created uproar that the suspensions be revoked," Kharge added.

He didn't want to take the suspension back. How long will you keep the opposition out in a democracy? Functioning of the House is in his hands. We are ready to cooperate. But he should accept our conditions: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/Dc900cLNkO — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

Amid, Joint Opposition, including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, TRS, AAP and the Left, continued their protest the entire day, following which, the House was adjourned for the fifth time in a day as soon as it assembled at 4 pm after the fourth adjournment.

Amid the pandemonium created by the Opposition members, Union Home Minister Amit Shah read his statement over the unfortunate killing of 13 civilians in Nagaland by security forces on Saturday, who called it an incident of "mistaken identity".

As the din continued, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 11 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, almost all the Opposition party members trooped in the Well of the House sloganeering "Revoke the suspension of 12 MPs".

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

(with agency reports)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 06:52 PM IST