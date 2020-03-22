How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces like cardboard, plastic, and steel

With death toll due to coronavirus rising across the globe, people are taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. While people are taking precautionary measures, a new scientific study has found that COVID-19 can survive for several hours to days on surfaces.
While the virus isn't airborne, but it can linger in droplets on particles in the air. The new study has found out that COVID-19 can last up to three hours in droplets in the air. And maintaining a distance of six feet from other people can help avoid particles spread through a cough or a sneeze.
A new scientific study which was published in New England Journal of Medicine has said that people may acquire the novel coronavirus through the air and also after touching contaminated objects. The scientists have discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
While the study how the COVID-19 remains for several hours to days on surfaces, here are some precautionary measures one can take fighting the coronavirus.
There several steps you can take to reduce your risk of exposure. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and face. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and if you're not able to wash your hands, use sanitiser. Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, and dispose of the tissue in the trash. Clean frequently surfaces, like doorknobs and your phone, with disinfecting wipes.
According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the death toll from the virus globally has risen to 13,044 with 307,104 cases reported in 171 countries and territories. In India, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 341 people have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases as of March 22. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had on Sunday stated that six people have died due to the disease in the country.
