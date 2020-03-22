How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces like cardboard, plastic, and steel

With death toll due to coronavirus rising across the globe, people are taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. While people are taking precautionary measures, a new scientific study has found that COVID-19 can survive for several hours to days on surfaces.

While the virus isn't airborne, but it can linger in droplets on particles in the air. The new study has found out that COVID-19 can last up to three hours in droplets in the air. And maintaining a distance of six feet from other people can help avoid particles spread through a cough or a sneeze.

A new scientific study which was published in New England Journal of Medicine has said that people may acquire the novel coronavirus through the air and also after touching contaminated objects. The scientists have discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.