How ISIS tried to gain a foothold in UP in 2016

The dreaded Islamic State, whose leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reportedly killed in raids conducted by the United States on Sunday, had also tried to get a foothold in India in 2016-17, a report said.

It was May 2016 when a purported ISIS video threatening to unleash terror in Uttar Pradesh left security agencies in tizzy and the state police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) launched a massive exercise to counter any terror activities in the state.

Investigators said it was the first attempt of the proscribed terror group when it "particularly" tried to establish its foothold in the state. Uttar Pradesh Police put its social media monitoring labs on alert and sensitized its intelligence network particularly in communally sensitive districts in the wake of the IS propaganda.

The 22-minute documentary, mostly in Arabic, showed jihadists supposedly from India threatening to "return" to "avenge killing of Muslims in India". The jihadists had joined Islamic State ranks. This led the then Union Home Minister to intervene in the matter, announcing that the Centre was taking all steps to tackle the issue.

The cause of concern for the Uttar Pradesh Police stemmed from arrest of two UP youths - Shakir and Rizwan - who were in touch with the Islamic State through its social media network. Shakir was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 4, 2016 from Deoband in Saharanapur for his alleged links with banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) while Rizwan was held by the Mumbai Police from Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh on January 23, 2016.

With their arrests, a senior IPS official requesting anonymity told IANS, it was learnt that Islamic State and its subsidiaries tried desperately for a "foothold on India in general and Uttar Pradesh in particular".

"This was a cause of serious concern, particularly when youth turning to world's top terror outfits." Then UP Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed said the intelligence agencies were put on high alert and verified the video and its content for its authenticity. Two Indian Mujahideen operatives - Abu Rashid Ahmad and Mohammad 'Bada' Sajid from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district were identified amongst those featured in a documentary released by the Islamic State regarding lives of South Asian jihadists, another officer said.