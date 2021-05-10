How is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal preparing for next wave of COVID-19?

The third wave of COVID-19 is no far going by the current situation of the pandemic outbreak. Pulling up socks, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shown preparations to tackle the upcoming wave of COVID-19 in the union territory. The CM said that government is boosting the infrastructure to deal with the third wave . Owing to a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Government has once again extended its lockdown till May 17 to curb the spread of virus.

"We're increasing oxygen beds. In this wave, Delhi recorded maximum 28,000 cases in a day. The scale at which we're creating infrastructure, we'll be able to deal even if 30,000 daily cases are reported in next wave," the chief minister said.

Speaking about the vaccinations, "We're left with vaccine stock vaccines for 3-4 days. We're placed orders with companies but I think Central government is allocating the vaccines because we get letter from the Centre about the stock that we would get in a month. We request Centre to give us more vaccines," said Kejriwal.