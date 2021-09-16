How DHL Express India is making a difference amidst the new normal

The world needs a helping hand. The pandemic has made it obvious- all of us are in it together. If we are to progress, the role of the corporate needs to be reviewed.

In the age of mass industrialization, corporate social responsibility (CSR) began with the straight-jacketed philanthropic practices and largely cutting of donation cheques. Today the evolution is taking place towards a more holistic approach with an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework.

Why should the role of corporates evolve?

Companies are no longer seen as an island, but as equal stakeholders of the community. The pandemic especially has highlighted this need. Employees today are asking companies to provide a purpose. Customers are asking, and so are investors.

For example, everything we do at DHL serves one purpose: Connecting People and Improving Lives. This commitment guides our efforts and sense of responsibility, underscores our values, focuses our mission, and creates long-term value.

What has been the impact of ESG on society?

As companies expand their footprint across the world, it has become imperative that sustainable targets be taken. By adopting an ESG framework, we at DHL are moving towards Clean Operations for climate protection.

At DHL, globally we will invest €7 billion until 2030 in Clean Operations to reduce our emissions to under 29m tonnes CO2e by 2030 and thereby commit to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

What has been the role of DHL in India?

Reducing Carbon footprint for a greener future: With DHL’s mission of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, we have planted 2.26 lakh trees since 2019, and achieved a carbon offset of 44 lakh kgs.

Educating for a better tomorrow: We are equipping students and teachers with digital knowledge through various skill development trainings. In the last 2 years, we have supported more than 35,000 students through educational support, mid-day meals and happiness boxes; trained 300 youth in vocational skills and helped 200+ teachers in joyful pedagogy.

Counselling and training: We have supported drug rehabilitation and reskilling programs of 4500 beneficiaries since 2019. The program also focuses on training fleet drivers in road skilling and police personnel as first responders to life-saving skills.

DHL India’s role towards pandemic response

The disruption caused by COVID-19 has been devastating and it is in this time of great need that we saw recognition of the role the logistics and supply chain management in pandemic management.

It started from ensuring the availability and distribution of key pandemic management tools: medicines and medical supplies, such as vaccines, test kits, ancillary supplies, treatments, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

With over 200 million doses of all approved vaccines distributed to over 120 countries and 9,000 operated flights in which more than 350 DHL facilities were involved, DHL was part of the response strategy from the beginning.

In India, specifically from a CSR / ESG response, we have understood the need to speed up inoculation to come out of the pandemic. In line with this, we are supporting vaccination of over 12,000 beneficiaries which include the marginalized population, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and truck drivers in different parts of the country.

We have also led an India COVID Care fund across the network to mobilize funds for the country.

